870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking

Historic Westside Condo Living, This 1BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking, gated entry, a gym and much more.Conveniently located right next to the Ashby Marta station, shopping, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a few minutes stroll to the Beltline's Westside trail. All these amenities, just west of Downtown Atlanta.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/870-mayson-turner-rd-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-1428/2ba2a4c1-eea8-46dc-bfc9-d3b11b36542e



(RLNE4990687)