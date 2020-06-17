All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest · (706) 416-4734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Vine City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1428 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 1BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking, gated entry, a gym and much more.Conveniently located right next to the Ashby Marta station, shopping, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a few minutes stroll to the Beltline's Westside trail. All these amenities, just west of Downtown Atlanta.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/870-mayson-turner-rd-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-1428/2ba2a4c1-eea8-46dc-bfc9-d3b11b36542e

(RLNE4990687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have any available units?
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have?
Some of 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does offer parking.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity