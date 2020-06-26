All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

870 Glendale Terrace NE

870 Glendale Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

870 Glendale Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming condo in the heart of Midtown. Live just steps away from Piedmont Park, the BeltLine, shops & restaurants. Recently updated including a stunning chef's kitchen w/ quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, over sized master bedroom, walk in closet, & an additional extra large closet across from the newly updated bathroom, storage is no problem & makes this condo a Midtown resident's dream. Assigned parking, street parking for guests, along w/a pool on the property, Midtown living does not get better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have any available units?
870 Glendale Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have?
Some of 870 Glendale Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Glendale Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
870 Glendale Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Glendale Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 870 Glendale Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 870 Glendale Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Glendale Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have a pool?
Yes, 870 Glendale Terrace NE has a pool.
Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 870 Glendale Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Glendale Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Glendale Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
