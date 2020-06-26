870 Glendale Terrace NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Charming condo in the heart of Midtown. Live just steps away from Piedmont Park, the BeltLine, shops & restaurants. Recently updated including a stunning chef's kitchen w/ quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, over sized master bedroom, walk in closet, & an additional extra large closet across from the newly updated bathroom, storage is no problem & makes this condo a Midtown resident's dream. Assigned parking, street parking for guests, along w/a pool on the property, Midtown living does not get better than this.