870 Glendale Terrace NE

Charming condo in the heart of Midtown. Live just steps away from Piedmont Park, the BeltLine, shops & restaurants. Recently updated including a stunning chef's kitchen w/ quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, over sized master bedroom, walk in closet, & an additional extra large closet across from the newly updated bathroom, storage is no problem & makes this condo a Midtown resident's dream. Assigned parking, street parking for guests, along w/a pool on the property, Midtown living does not get better than this.