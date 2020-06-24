All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 867 Peachtree Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
867 Peachtree Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:40 AM

867 Peachtree Street

867 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

867 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
concierge
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
yoga
20 unit Boutique VERY Private Condo in Midtown. A gorgeous true 3 bedroom with a bonus room for an office/study/yoga studio/den. Above the line appliances and sleek finishes gibe this 2016 built midrise boutique (only 20 units) condominium an edge. Double sided fireplace open to living room and a huge 22' by 13' balcony with midtown views. Best pool and amenities in-town. Two assigned, secured parking spaces, concierge, and a storage unit. Unit is currently partially furnished. Unit can be leased unfurnished or for a fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Peachtree Street have any available units?
867 Peachtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 Peachtree Street have?
Some of 867 Peachtree Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
867 Peachtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
No, 867 Peachtree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 867 Peachtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 867 Peachtree Street offers parking.
Does 867 Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Peachtree Street have a pool?
Yes, 867 Peachtree Street has a pool.
Does 867 Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 867 Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 Peachtree Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus