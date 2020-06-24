867 Peachtree Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking pool yoga

20 unit Boutique VERY Private Condo in Midtown. A gorgeous true 3 bedroom with a bonus room for an office/study/yoga studio/den. Above the line appliances and sleek finishes gibe this 2016 built midrise boutique (only 20 units) condominium an edge. Double sided fireplace open to living room and a huge 22' by 13' balcony with midtown views. Best pool and amenities in-town. Two assigned, secured parking spaces, concierge, and a storage unit. Unit is currently partially furnished. Unit can be leased unfurnished or for a fully furnished.