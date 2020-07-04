All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:10 PM

860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705

860 Peachtree St NE · No Longer Available
Location

860 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
Penthouse level condo in Beautiful Spire Midtown. South facing with dramatic views of DT, especially at night! Move in ready, well maintained best 1-bedromm floor plan. Utilities paid: H20, gas, internet. 1 assigned covered parking. Floor to ceiling windows + large walk out balcony. Fabulous amenities include gym, pool, yoga, clubroom + 24 Hr. concierge. Feel the excitement of Midtown where you have 100% walkability to your favorite eateries, pubs, shops, grocery, Piedmont Park, zip cars + MARTA. You'll love calling #2806 at The Spire Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have any available units?
860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have?
Some of 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 currently offering any rent specials?
860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 pet-friendly?
No, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 offer parking?
Yes, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 offers parking.
Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have a pool?
Yes, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 has a pool.
Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have accessible units?
No, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705 does not have units with dishwashers.

