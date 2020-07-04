860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool internet access yoga

Penthouse level condo in Beautiful Spire Midtown. South facing with dramatic views of DT, especially at night! Move in ready, well maintained best 1-bedromm floor plan. Utilities paid: H20, gas, internet. 1 assigned covered parking. Floor to ceiling windows + large walk out balcony. Fabulous amenities include gym, pool, yoga, clubroom + 24 Hr. concierge. Feel the excitement of Midtown where you have 100% walkability to your favorite eateries, pubs, shops, grocery, Piedmont Park, zip cars + MARTA. You'll love calling #2806 at The Spire Home.