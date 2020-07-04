860 PEACHTREE Street NE 705

Amenities
Penthouse level condo in Beautiful Spire Midtown. South facing with dramatic views of DT, especially at night! Move in ready, well maintained best 1-bedromm floor plan. Utilities paid: H20, gas, internet. 1 assigned covered parking. Floor to ceiling windows + large walk out balcony. Fabulous amenities include gym, pool, yoga, clubroom + 24 Hr. concierge. Feel the excitement of Midtown where you have 100% walkability to your favorite eateries, pubs, shops, grocery, Piedmont Park, zip cars + MARTA. You'll love calling #2806 at The Spire Home.