858 Vedado Way - 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed internet access pet friendly

This charming, vintage house, was built in 1920, as a quad building, with 4 completely separate apartments. It is located in the historic midtown Garden district. Amazing neighborhood, in walking distance to EVERYTHING! If you want to live in the city, but don't want to be in an apartment complex, or a high rise, this is the place for you! A laid back vibe, nice and quite, right in the middle of Midtown!



Conveniently located just 2 blocks from Piedmont Park, East side Beltline , and blocks from Midtown Mile shopping, Ponce City Market. Also 2 blocks away is Trader Joes, Star Bucks, lot's of restaurants, and Midtown Arts cinema. In other words you can't beat our location.



Another amazing feature regarding this apartments location is its close proximity to Old 4th Ward and Virginia Highlands. Hands down best location in Atlanta



Spacious open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Street Parking with Easy access to MARTA/public transportation. Original hardwood floors that have been refinished with Ebony stain to give a more modern look. New stove, central heating and air. There is a decorative fireplace in living room.



Large master bedroom with roomy walk in closet (Most roommates set this room occupant to paying a little more than the smaller room due to size and extra large closet)

Second bedroom 9ft by 10ft has sliding glass doors that open to 9ft by 10ft private deck over looking back yard.



Absolutely no dogs allowed.

We allow up to 2 cats w/ a non refundable $150 fee

Partially fenced in front yard with tenant garden.

The pictures shown are of the actual apartment for rent. The furniture will be different than in pictures.

This is a very large house that has 4 separate apartments. This apartment is on the left side of the house down stairs. The entrance has security lighting and security door. The exterior has beautiful flowers and giant elephant ears that start popping up in the Spring.



If you are interested in viewing this apartment with a May 1st move date send a text to Autumn at 770-919-5421 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP.



We do a background check, check references, and have an online application with $20 application fee