Last updated April 1 2019 at 4:49 AM

858 Vedado Way - 3

858 Vedado Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

858 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This charming, vintage house, was built in 1920, as a quad building, with 4 completely separate apartments. It is located in the historic midtown Garden district. Amazing neighborhood, in walking distance to EVERYTHING! If you want to live in the city, but don't want to be in an apartment complex, or a high rise, this is the place for you! A laid back vibe, nice and quite, right in the middle of Midtown!

Conveniently located just 2 blocks from Piedmont Park, East side Beltline , and blocks from Midtown Mile shopping, Ponce City Market. Also 2 blocks away is Trader Joes, Star Bucks, lot's of restaurants, and Midtown Arts cinema. In other words you can't beat our location.

Another amazing feature regarding this apartments location is its close proximity to Old 4th Ward and Virginia Highlands. Hands down best location in Atlanta

Spacious open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Street Parking with Easy access to MARTA/public transportation. Original hardwood floors that have been refinished with Ebony stain to give a more modern look. New stove, central heating and air. There is a decorative fireplace in living room.

Large master bedroom with roomy walk in closet (Most roommates set this room occupant to paying a little more than the smaller room due to size and extra large closet)
Second bedroom 9ft by 10ft has sliding glass doors that open to 9ft by 10ft private deck over looking back yard.

Absolutely no dogs allowed.
We allow up to 2 cats w/ a non refundable $150 fee
Partially fenced in front yard with tenant garden.
The pictures shown are of the actual apartment for rent. The furniture will be different than in pictures.
This is a very large house that has 4 separate apartments. This apartment is on the left side of the house down stairs. The entrance has security lighting and security door. The exterior has beautiful flowers and giant elephant ears that start popping up in the Spring.

If you are interested in viewing this apartment with a May 1st move date send a text to Autumn at 770-919-5421 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I'll contact you ASAP.

We do a background check, check references, and have an online application with $20 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have any available units?
858 Vedado Way - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have?
Some of 858 Vedado Way - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Vedado Way - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
858 Vedado Way - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Vedado Way - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Vedado Way - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 offer parking?
No, 858 Vedado Way - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Vedado Way - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have a pool?
No, 858 Vedado Way - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have accessible units?
No, 858 Vedado Way - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Vedado Way - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Vedado Way - 3 has units with dishwashers.
