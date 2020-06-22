All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:01 PM

843 Commonwealth Avenue SE

843 Commonwealth Avenue SE · No Longer Available
Location

843 Commonwealth Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enclave at Grant Park offers a convenient setting in this Atlanta townhome community. Spacious town home w/3 levels of finished space. Lower level features garage and bonus room with access to patio. The main level with hardwood floors, living/dining room, kitchen, breakfast, half bath. Off the front a covered balcony. Kitchen features granite countertops and black appliances. Another deck off the living room.. Upstairs spacious master ensuite, second bedroom and bath, and laundry. Available mid April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have any available units?
843 Commonwealth Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have?
Some of 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
843 Commonwealth Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
