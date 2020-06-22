843 Commonwealth Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enclave at Grant Park offers a convenient setting in this Atlanta townhome community. Spacious town home w/3 levels of finished space. Lower level features garage and bonus room with access to patio. The main level with hardwood floors, living/dining room, kitchen, breakfast, half bath. Off the front a covered balcony. Kitchen features granite countertops and black appliances. Another deck off the living room.. Upstairs spacious master ensuite, second bedroom and bath, and laundry. Available mid April.