All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7

842 Glendale Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

842 Glendale Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Fully furnished apartment in Midtown Atlanta! Great location! Walk to Piedmont Park, Flying Biscuit and other attractions close by! Easy access to downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. Beautifully wooded area, walk to laundry mat. This apartment includes cable, water, electricity, netflix, dishes, coffee maker, TV and google fiber! Please note, there is no onsite laundry.

Requirements for all candidates:

Credit of 600 or higher.
Verifiable rental payment record of two years or more in this price range.
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No evictions.
No criminal record.

(RLNE5133687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have any available units?
842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have?
Some of 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 offer parking?
No, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 does not offer parking.
Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus