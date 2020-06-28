842 Glendale Ter NE Apt 7

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Fully furnished apartment in Midtown Atlanta! Great location! Walk to Piedmont Park, Flying Biscuit and other attractions close by! Easy access to downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. Beautifully wooded area, walk to laundry mat. This apartment includes cable, water, electricity, netflix, dishes, coffee maker, TV and google fiber! Please note, there is no onsite laundry.



Requirements for all candidates:



Credit of 600 or higher.

Verifiable rental payment record of two years or more in this price range.

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

No evictions.

No criminal record.



(RLNE5133687)