Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

839 Canterbury Overlook

839 Canterbury Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

839 Canterbury Overlook, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small gated Buckhead community near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all Buckhead's World class shopping, dining, entertainment, Midtown Art district, and Nightlife. Townhome features high-end finishes including Beautiful Quartz countertop, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel GE Monogram appliances including six burner gas stove, farm sink, custom shutters, linear fireplace, free standing tub, frameless shower, hardwood floors, & 10 ft ceilings. Bonus Rm on lower level could be used as 4th bedroom. Easy access to I85, GA400, Emory and Access road. If looking at map it shows close to 400 but you cannot hear any noise from 400 from where this townhome is located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Canterbury Overlook have any available units?
839 Canterbury Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Canterbury Overlook have?
Some of 839 Canterbury Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Canterbury Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
839 Canterbury Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Canterbury Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 839 Canterbury Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 839 Canterbury Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 839 Canterbury Overlook offers parking.
Does 839 Canterbury Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Canterbury Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Canterbury Overlook have a pool?
No, 839 Canterbury Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 839 Canterbury Overlook have accessible units?
No, 839 Canterbury Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Canterbury Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Canterbury Overlook has units with dishwashers.

