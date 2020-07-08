839 Canterbury Overlook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Small gated Buckhead community near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all Buckhead's World class shopping, dining, entertainment, Midtown Art district, and Nightlife. Townhome features high-end finishes including Beautiful Quartz countertop, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel GE Monogram appliances including six burner gas stove, farm sink, custom shutters, linear fireplace, free standing tub, frameless shower, hardwood floors, & 10 ft ceilings. Bonus Rm on lower level could be used as 4th bedroom. Easy access to I85, GA400, Emory and Access road. If looking at map it shows close to 400 but you cannot hear any noise from 400 from where this townhome is located.