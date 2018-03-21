837 Vedado Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This two bedroom apartment is laid out perfect for roommates if you have one. The rooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. This awesome location is only two blocks from Piedmont park, The Beltine, and Ponce City Market. Also a close walk are plenty of restaurants, Trader Joes, Midtown movie theater. This location is on a quite road that is close to everything yet is like it's own little world. It gives the feel of being in the garden district in New Orleans.



The apartment is 995 sf. , has on street parking, is on the ground floor with about 8 steps to enter and exit. It has its on entrance leading into a your own giant screened in porch. Which is amazing to sit and enjoy life on.



This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is bright with natural lighting. It has high ceilings with crown molding. This unit has central heat and air but we also added a couple ceiling fans for that extra air flow some people prefer. The living room fits a lot of furniture if you have over sized items. The hallway is a perfect location to hang your favorite works of art. The front bedroom has a beautiful view of banana trees and crepe myrtles if you look out the windows and have a decorative fireplace. The second bedroom is on the back side of the unit and is extremely relaxing and you will want to snuggle up in your bed.



-1 year lease

-$1700 security deposit

-We accept up to two indoor cats with a non refundable pet fee of $150 each cat. Sorry no dogs are allowed.

This house was built in the early 1900's and was converted into a 4 unit building. Two on the top floor and two on the bottom floor. It has a plum tree out front as well as bananna trees lining the house. If you like blooming yards this one has a beautiful Japanese maple that looks amazing in the fall. We allow our tenants to grow things in the yard if they want but it is not required as we have a lawn service.