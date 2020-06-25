All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 835 Piedmont Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
835 Piedmont Avenue NE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

835 Piedmont Avenue NE

835 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

835 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! AMAZING LOCATION!!! This END UNIT 2BR (+flex room)/2.5BA townhome features: sun drenched living room with 2 Juliet balconies, gas fireplace, hardwoods, fresh paint throughout, upgraded master and guest bath, in unit washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, terrace level flex room, spacious garage and designated parking spot next to garage, private spacious deck for entertaining. In gated community just two blocks from Piedmont Park! Located near Trader Joe’s, Publix, Marta, Beltline, Fox theater, and MANY restaurants and bars, and MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
835 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 835 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
835 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus