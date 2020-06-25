835 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! AMAZING LOCATION!!! This END UNIT 2BR (+flex room)/2.5BA townhome features: sun drenched living room with 2 Juliet balconies, gas fireplace, hardwoods, fresh paint throughout, upgraded master and guest bath, in unit washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, terrace level flex room, spacious garage and designated parking spot next to garage, private spacious deck for entertaining. In gated community just two blocks from Piedmont Park! Located near Trader Joe’s, Publix, Marta, Beltline, Fox theater, and MANY restaurants and bars, and MORE.