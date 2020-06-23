833 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rare rental opportunity! 3 BR/3.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage in gated community located in the heart of Midtown! Open concept main floor living space features gas fireplace, French doors and hardwood floors. Living room opens to kitchen w/ upgraded SS appliances and granite counters; half bath finishes main living space. 2 upstairs BR have large closets & updated en suite bathrooms with skylights. Full bath and bedroom can be home office, playroom or private guest room. Gas grill on over-size deck. 12 month lease for 3200/mo; 24 month lease for 3000/month.