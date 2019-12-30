83 E Andrews Drive NW

Amenities

Unfurnished. New construction Monte Hewett luxury townhome in the heart of Buckhead. Gated, upscale community in ideal location, easily walkable to Whole Foods, St. Regis, Cherokee Town and Country Club, Shops of Buckhead, and restaurants. Entertainers dream home with largest townhome floor plan in the community and perfect lock-and-leave lifestyle; there is nothing else like it in such a central location. Elevator and too many amazing upgrades to mention! Inquire about sale options as well.