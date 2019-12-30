All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:37 AM

83 E Andrews Drive NW

83 East Andrews Drive Northwest · (404) 835-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 East Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3760 sqft

Amenities

Unfurnished. New construction Monte Hewett luxury townhome in the heart of Buckhead. Gated, upscale community in ideal location, easily walkable to Whole Foods, St. Regis, Cherokee Town and Country Club, Shops of Buckhead, and restaurants. Entertainers dream home with largest townhome floor plan in the community and perfect lock-and-leave lifestyle; there is nothing else like it in such a central location. Elevator and too many amazing upgrades to mention! Inquire about sale options as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have any available units?
83 E Andrews Drive NW has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have?
Some of 83 E Andrews Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 E Andrews Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
83 E Andrews Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 E Andrews Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 83 E Andrews Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 83 E Andrews Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 E Andrews Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have a pool?
No, 83 E Andrews Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 83 E Andrews Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 83 E Andrews Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 E Andrews Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
