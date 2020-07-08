828 Ponce De Leon Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful just renovated, never lived after renovation, large 1 Bedroom. A literal stones throw from the Beltline, PCM, Claremont, and Midtown all close by or walkable. This large one bedroom was just renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets with island and granite, w/d in unit, new hvac, new real hardwood floors, new tiled bath with walk in shower. Open floor plan and lr opens to gracious front porch. Located on the first floor of a 5 unit, friendly craftsman building. Off street parking, no smoking and pet may be ok Available furnished as well.