Atlanta, GA
828 Ponce De Leon Pl
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

828 Ponce De Leon Pl

828 Ponce De Leon Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

828 Ponce De Leon Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful just renovated, never lived after renovation, large 1 Bedroom. A literal stones throw from the Beltline, PCM, Claremont, and Midtown all close by or walkable. This large one bedroom was just renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets with island and granite, w/d in unit, new hvac, new real hardwood floors, new tiled bath with walk in shower. Open floor plan and lr opens to gracious front porch. Located on the first floor of a 5 unit, friendly craftsman building. Off street parking, no smoking and pet may be ok Available furnished as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have any available units?
828 Ponce De Leon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have?
Some of 828 Ponce De Leon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Ponce De Leon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
828 Ponce De Leon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Ponce De Leon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl offers parking.
Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have a pool?
No, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have accessible units?
No, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Ponce De Leon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Ponce De Leon Pl has units with dishwashers.

