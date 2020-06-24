All apartments in Atlanta
827 Stone Ridge Ln
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

827 Stone Ridge Ln

827 Stone Ridge Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

827 Stone Ridge Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer townhome with lots of outdoor space near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all of Buckhead's World class shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I85, GA400, MARTA, Midtown with all its Art and Nightlife. This Modern townhome features a wide open floorpan with high-end finishes. Finishes include beautiful Quartz countertop, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances including built-in oven, cooktop huge island and pantry. Master suite features frameless shower, hardwood floors, two closets & deck of bedroom. Sunroom off kitchen and flex space on

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have any available units?
827 Stone Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have?
Some of 827 Stone Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Stone Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
827 Stone Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Stone Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 827 Stone Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 827 Stone Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Stone Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 827 Stone Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 827 Stone Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Stone Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Stone Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.

