827 Stone Ridge Ln

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer townhome with lots of outdoor space near Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza & all of Buckhead's World class shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I85, GA400, MARTA, Midtown with all its Art and Nightlife. This Modern townhome features a wide open floorpan with high-end finishes. Finishes include beautiful Quartz countertop, Tiled backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances including built-in oven, cooktop huge island and pantry. Master suite features frameless shower, hardwood floors, two closets & deck of bedroom. Sunroom off kitchen and flex space on