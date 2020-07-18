All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

825 Highland Lane NE

825 Highland Ln NE · (404) 780-0909
Location

825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island. Elegant living room with fireplace and door to covered patio overlooking the pool. Split bedroom plan perfect for roommates. Convenient to Midtown, Downtown, & Decatur. Gated covered parking garage. Storage locker included. Walk across the street to an entrance to the Freedom Park Trail and spend an afternoon at the Carter Center Presidential Library. 5 minutes to the Ponce City Market or walk over newly renovated Hotel Clermont or the infamous Clermont Lounge!! Just a few minutes to famous Majestic Diner and SO MANY OTHER EATERIES! Or just hop on a bus in front and get off at the corner of Peachtree St and Ponce and walk across the street to The Fox! Available for immediate Move-in. Application Requirement highlights: Minimum Credit Score 600+, No “Open Collections” OR "Charge Offs" with a balance exceeding a total of $1000. Verifiable Employment. Minimum Annual Income $105,000.00+ (3.5 times the rent). Each applicant may be required to provide at least two (2) years of verifiable and satisfactory rental/mortgage history. No Prior Evictions, Eviction Filings, or Landlord Collections within the past 10 years. All people over the age of 18 must be screened. No Housing Voucher participation. No Pets. Other terms and conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Highland Lane NE have any available units?
825 Highland Lane NE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Highland Lane NE have?
Some of 825 Highland Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Highland Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
825 Highland Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Highland Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 825 Highland Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 825 Highland Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 825 Highland Lane NE offers parking.
Does 825 Highland Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Highland Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Highland Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 825 Highland Lane NE has a pool.
Does 825 Highland Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 825 Highland Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Highland Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Highland Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
