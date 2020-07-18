825 Highland Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island. Elegant living room with fireplace and door to covered patio overlooking the pool. Split bedroom plan perfect for roommates. Convenient to Midtown, Downtown, & Decatur. Gated covered parking garage. Storage locker included. Walk across the street to an entrance to the Freedom Park Trail and spend an afternoon at the Carter Center Presidential Library. 5 minutes to the Ponce City Market or walk over newly renovated Hotel Clermont or the infamous Clermont Lounge!! Just a few minutes to famous Majestic Diner and SO MANY OTHER EATERIES! Or just hop on a bus in front and get off at the corner of Peachtree St and Ponce and walk across the street to The Fox! Available for immediate Move-in. Application Requirement highlights: Minimum Credit Score 600+, No “Open Collections” OR "Charge Offs" with a balance exceeding a total of $1000. Verifiable Employment. Minimum Annual Income $105,000.00+ (3.5 times the rent). Each applicant may be required to provide at least two (2) years of verifiable and satisfactory rental/mortgage history. No Prior Evictions, Eviction Filings, or Landlord Collections within the past 10 years. All people over the age of 18 must be screened. No Housing Voucher participation. No Pets. Other terms and conditions apply.