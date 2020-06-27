825 Haven Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

SOUTH ATLANTA - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, all-brick ranch in thriving Southeast Atlanta. New STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, new kitchen cabinets, new laminate hardwood floors, with fresh paint everywhere, this is a move-in ready gem! The master bedroom even has it's own fireplace! We are NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. The successful applicant shall:

1. Earn at least $50,000 per year in family income.

2. HAVE NO EVICTIONS EVER

3. Earn positive references from all prior landlords.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161718)