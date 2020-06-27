All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
825 Haven Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

825 Haven Street

825 Haven Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

825 Haven Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
SOUTH ATLANTA - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, all-brick ranch in thriving Southeast Atlanta. New STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, new kitchen cabinets, new laminate hardwood floors, with fresh paint everywhere, this is a move-in ready gem! The master bedroom even has it's own fireplace! We are NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. The successful applicant shall:
1. Earn at least $50,000 per year in family income.
2. HAVE NO EVICTIONS EVER
3. Earn positive references from all prior landlords.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Haven Street have any available units?
825 Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Haven Street have?
Some of 825 Haven Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 825 Haven Street offer parking?
No, 825 Haven Street does not offer parking.
Does 825 Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Haven Street have a pool?
No, 825 Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Haven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
