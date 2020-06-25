All apartments in Atlanta
824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE
824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE

824 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

824 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely house in Virginia Highland! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home at an unbeatable location in the heart of Virginia Highland. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room & fireplace in the living room. Cozy den/sunroom. Unfinished basement can be used for storage. Home is located on a large lot within walking distance to the shops & restaurants of North Highland Ave, Ponce City Market, BeltLine, Piedmont Park & Botanical Garden. Deck overlooks large fenced backyard & there is plenty of easy parking. Private driveway. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have any available units?
824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have?
Some of 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE currently offering any rent specials?
824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE is pet friendly.
Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE offer parking?
Yes, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE offers parking.
Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have a pool?
No, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE does not have a pool.
Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have accessible units?
No, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE does not have units with dishwashers.
