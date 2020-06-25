824 Ponce de Leon Ter NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely house in Virginia Highland! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home at an unbeatable location in the heart of Virginia Highland. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room & fireplace in the living room. Cozy den/sunroom. Unfinished basement can be used for storage. Home is located on a large lot within walking distance to the shops & restaurants of North Highland Ave, Ponce City Market, BeltLine, Piedmont Park & Botanical Garden. Deck overlooks large fenced backyard & there is plenty of easy parking. Private driveway. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4785061)