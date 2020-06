Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Light & bright spacious apartment located on main level (1 of 4 apartments in building). Walk to everything Virginia Highlands has to offer! New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 1 assigned parking space included (street parking also available with permit). Newly installed concrete driveway with gravel parking in rear. Shared front porch area overlooks North Highland Avenue! Large living area, stackable washer/dryer, Water/Sewer and Trash included (that's a big deal for the City of Atlanta!) This is really a charming apartment!