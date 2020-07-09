All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 822 SW Pryor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
822 SW Pryor St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

822 SW Pryor St

822 Pryor St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 Pryor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Story Home - Off Street Parking Minutes from Downtown Atlanta. (Sec 8 Ok) Due to recent developments of COViD-19. This home is available for virtual and self-showings. Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - Come see this amazing 2 story home!Open Floor Plan Cozy Fireplace in Living Room Spacious Kitchen Sidewalks Close to Marta Shopping Nearby Call us today! Apply Now! Accepting Housing at This Time No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 SW Pryor St have any available units?
822 SW Pryor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 SW Pryor St have?
Some of 822 SW Pryor St's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 SW Pryor St currently offering any rent specials?
822 SW Pryor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 SW Pryor St pet-friendly?
No, 822 SW Pryor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 822 SW Pryor St offer parking?
Yes, 822 SW Pryor St offers parking.
Does 822 SW Pryor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 SW Pryor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 SW Pryor St have a pool?
No, 822 SW Pryor St does not have a pool.
Does 822 SW Pryor St have accessible units?
No, 822 SW Pryor St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 SW Pryor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 SW Pryor St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus