2 Story Home - Off Street Parking Minutes from Downtown Atlanta. (Sec 8 Ok) Due to recent developments of COViD-19. This home is available for virtual and self-showings. Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! - Come see this amazing 2 story home!Open Floor Plan Cozy Fireplace in Living Room Spacious Kitchen Sidewalks Close to Marta Shopping Nearby Call us today! Apply Now! Accepting Housing at This Time No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 SW Pryor St have any available units?
822 SW Pryor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 SW Pryor St have?
Some of 822 SW Pryor St's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 SW Pryor St currently offering any rent specials?
822 SW Pryor St is not currently offering any rent specials.