Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A
820 West Marietta Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
820 West Marietta Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue
Amenities
parking
gym
coffee bar
pool table
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:From 1548- 2073 month
Amenities:
Billiards Room
Club Lounge
Club quality fitness center
Earthcraft and Energy Star certified
Gated parking and street access
Mezzanine coffee bar and internet lounge
Rentable storage space
Skyline views
Two landscaped courtyards with bbqs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have any available units?
820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have?
Some of 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A's amenities include parking, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A currently offering any rent specials?
820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A pet-friendly?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A offer parking?
Yes, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A offers parking.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have a pool?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A does not have a pool.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have accessible units?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 W.marietta St Unit: A4A does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
