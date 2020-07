Amenities

This charming home is nestled on Rogers Street, a quiet cul-de-sac in the vibrant neighborhood of Kirkwood. The lush, expansive back garden winds its way up to a plateau with fire pit and private area. Inside the home has just been renovated with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. The remodeled bathroom has white tile, a reglazed tub and new vanity. Downstairs a full basement contains the laundry as well as tons of storage space! Pet friendly with some restrictions. $200 per pet fee. $200 move-in admin fee.