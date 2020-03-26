814 Woods Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Coming this Summer - Section 8 Accepted for Single-family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath and 1618 square feet. Front porch, balcony and back deck. Application is free to fill out and has 3 attachments, 2 you will need to fill out and the 3rd has a list of other documents we need. If you just fill out the application and submit it will not be complete until we get the rest of the documents.

Coming this Summer - Section 8 Accepted for Single-family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath and 1618 square feet. Front porch, balcony and back deck. Parking Pad. NO PETS allowed. You must be able to sign up with ClearNow for automatic payment.



DO NOT show without the online application that is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page.



We will process your application as soon as you submit it online and if your application is processed you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed and be charged $30-$35, this is non-refundable background check. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process one application at a time as they are received, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the fee of $50 unless to ask for the background check to proceed. Lawrence Batiste is the agent on this property - 678-910-7225.