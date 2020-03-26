All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 814 Woods Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
814 Woods Drive NW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

814 Woods Drive NW

814 Woods Drive Northwest · (770) 603-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

814 Woods Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Coming this Summer - Section 8 Accepted for Single-family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath and 1618 square feet. Front porch, balcony and back deck. Application is free to fill out and has 3 attachments, 2 you will need to fill out and the 3rd has a list of other documents we need. If you just fill out the application and submit it will not be complete until we get the rest of the documents.
Coming this Summer - Section 8 Accepted for Single-family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath and 1618 square feet. Front porch, balcony and back deck. Parking Pad. NO PETS allowed. You must be able to sign up with ClearNow for automatic payment.

DO NOT show without the online application that is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page.

We will process your application as soon as you submit it online and if your application is processed you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed and be charged $30-$35, this is non-refundable background check. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process one application at a time as they are received, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the fee of $50 unless to ask for the background check to proceed. Lawrence Batiste is the agent on this property - 678-910-7225.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Woods Drive NW have any available units?
814 Woods Drive NW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Woods Drive NW have?
Some of 814 Woods Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Woods Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
814 Woods Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Woods Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 814 Woods Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 814 Woods Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 814 Woods Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 814 Woods Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Woods Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Woods Drive NW have a pool?
No, 814 Woods Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 814 Woods Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 814 Woods Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Woods Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Woods Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 814 Woods Drive NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity