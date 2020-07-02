All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 800 Verner Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
800 Verner Street Northwest
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

800 Verner Street Northwest

800 Verner Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Berkeley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Verner Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Historic Quadraplex in convenient location by Howell Mill Rd. and I-75. Just painted. Hardwood floors. Water included in rent. Very generously sized rooms that are light and bright. Central heat and window unit A/C. Off street lot in rear. Shared washer and dryer on site.
Text Jan McGill at 770-363-0673 to avoid getting scammed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Verner Street Northwest have any available units?
800 Verner Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Verner Street Northwest have?
Some of 800 Verner Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Verner Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
800 Verner Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Verner Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 800 Verner Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 800 Verner Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 800 Verner Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 800 Verner Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Verner Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Verner Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 800 Verner Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 800 Verner Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 800 Verner Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Verner Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Verner Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus