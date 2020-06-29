All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

800 NE Peachtree St

800 Peachtree St NE · No Longer Available
Location

800 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midtown location and convenience at it's best! Pristine 1 bed 1 bath Cornerstone Village 3rd floor end unit overlooking the pool with a balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, new hot water heater and HVAC system. Walk-in closet with 2 additional closets. Updated bathroom with double vanities and a laundry room with more storage space. Great kitchen for cooking/entertaining, loads of natural light. Amenities include secured parking, pool, fitness center, grilling deck and more. Walk out your front door to restaurants/bars, Marta, Piedmont Park, Beltline.....everything Midtown has to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 NE Peachtree St have any available units?
800 NE Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 NE Peachtree St have?
Some of 800 NE Peachtree St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 NE Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
800 NE Peachtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 NE Peachtree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 NE Peachtree St is pet friendly.
Does 800 NE Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 800 NE Peachtree St offers parking.
Does 800 NE Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 NE Peachtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 NE Peachtree St have a pool?
Yes, 800 NE Peachtree St has a pool.
Does 800 NE Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 800 NE Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 NE Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 NE Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.

