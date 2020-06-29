800 NE Peachtree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midtown location and convenience at it's best! Pristine 1 bed 1 bath Cornerstone Village 3rd floor end unit overlooking the pool with a balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, new hot water heater and HVAC system. Walk-in closet with 2 additional closets. Updated bathroom with double vanities and a laundry room with more storage space. Great kitchen for cooking/entertaining, loads of natural light. Amenities include secured parking, pool, fitness center, grilling deck and more. Walk out your front door to restaurants/bars, Marta, Piedmont Park, Beltline.....everything Midtown has to offer!!