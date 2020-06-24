All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:46 PM

80 Montre Square NW

80 Montre Square Northwest
Location

80 Montre Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Updated mid-level condo in the heart of Buckhead. Live like you are on vacation w 3 pools, tennis, golf, café, bar, fitness rm and lots of green space. Gated comm w 24 hr security. Low all-electric utilities. Updated kitchen and baths with new cabinets, granite counters, flooring, fixtures and lighting. Large bedrooms w lots of natural light. Master has private bath/ double closets. Separate dining area. Spacious family room open to sunroom w dec fireplace that looks out to trees, green space. New carpet and paint. Easy commute to hospitals, midtown, downtown, airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Montre Square NW have any available units?
80 Montre Square NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Montre Square NW have?
Some of 80 Montre Square NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Montre Square NW currently offering any rent specials?
80 Montre Square NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Montre Square NW pet-friendly?
No, 80 Montre Square NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 80 Montre Square NW offer parking?
No, 80 Montre Square NW does not offer parking.
Does 80 Montre Square NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Montre Square NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Montre Square NW have a pool?
Yes, 80 Montre Square NW has a pool.
Does 80 Montre Square NW have accessible units?
No, 80 Montre Square NW does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Montre Square NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Montre Square NW has units with dishwashers.
