80 Montre Square NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Updated mid-level condo in the heart of Buckhead. Live like you are on vacation w 3 pools, tennis, golf, café, bar, fitness rm and lots of green space. Gated comm w 24 hr security. Low all-electric utilities. Updated kitchen and baths with new cabinets, granite counters, flooring, fixtures and lighting. Large bedrooms w lots of natural light. Master has private bath/ double closets. Separate dining area. Spacious family room open to sunroom w dec fireplace that looks out to trees, green space. New carpet and paint. Easy commute to hospitals, midtown, downtown, airport.