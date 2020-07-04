All apartments in Atlanta
8 Conifer Park Ln

8 Conifer Park Lane NE · No Longer Available
Location

8 Conifer Park Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is Under Contract for purchase (GAMLS #8645320) with a Sale Contingency. Exquisite Executive home w/ upscale renovation! Elegant, renovated kitchen w/new ceiling height cabinets & granite island opens to Family Room w/ stone F/P, built-ins & Coffered Ceiling. Butler's Pantry. Sep Din Rm w/ F/P+built-ins. H/W's throughout. Master bed+sitting room & F/P. Luxurious redesigned Master Bath complete w/HEATED Carrera Marble Floors & Towel Rack. HUGE Shower. Custom Marble Vanities, Custom Closet w/ Marble Island. Add'l bedrooms w/newly renovated ensuite baths. Full bed/bath on lower level. Oversized Porch, Outdoor Deck, AMAZING Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Conifer Park Ln have any available units?
8 Conifer Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Conifer Park Ln have?
Some of 8 Conifer Park Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Conifer Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8 Conifer Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Conifer Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8 Conifer Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 8 Conifer Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8 Conifer Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8 Conifer Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Conifer Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Conifer Park Ln have a pool?
No, 8 Conifer Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8 Conifer Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 8 Conifer Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Conifer Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Conifer Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

