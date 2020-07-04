8 Conifer Park Ln

Amenities
Home is Under Contract for purchase (GAMLS #8645320) with a Sale Contingency. Exquisite Executive home w/ upscale renovation! Elegant, renovated kitchen w/new ceiling height cabinets & granite island opens to Family Room w/ stone F/P, built-ins & Coffered Ceiling. Butler's Pantry. Sep Din Rm w/ F/P+built-ins. H/W's throughout. Master bed+sitting room & F/P. Luxurious redesigned Master Bath complete w/HEATED Carrera Marble Floors & Towel Rack. HUGE Shower. Custom Marble Vanities, Custom Closet w/ Marble Island. Add'l bedrooms w/newly renovated ensuite baths. Full bed/bath on lower level. Oversized Porch, Outdoor Deck, AMAZING Storage.