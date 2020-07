Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location close to EAV with easy access to I-20. This light and bright cottage offers original hardwoods in main rooms with tiled kitchen. Kitchen includes electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with lots of storage. 2 main bedrooms with flex room that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Side yard features a garden with raised bed and picnic table. Pets are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Washer and dryer included for your use. No section 8.