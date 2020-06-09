All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

793 Virginia Cir NE 1

793 Virginia Circle Northeast · (404) 915-7249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

793 Virginia Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ATL, Highlands, Ponce City Market, Beltline, - Property Id: 175590

Updated in town rental that feels more like a home than a rental. Charming two bedroom one bath in the heart of it all, yet on a very quite street. This property is within a five to ten minute walk from the following: Virginia Highlands restaurants, John Howell park, Piedmont park, Ponce City market, Belt line, Whole Foods and the list goes on. Off street parking (Carport parking). Water, sewer, trash included included in the above price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175590
Property Id 175590

(RLNE5808079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have any available units?
793 Virginia Cir NE 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have?
Some of 793 Virginia Cir NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
793 Virginia Cir NE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 does offer parking.
Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have a pool?
No, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 793 Virginia Cir NE 1 has units with dishwashers.
