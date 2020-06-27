Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
788 Casplan Street SW
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
788 Casplan Street SW
788 Casplan Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
788 Casplan Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing brand new renovated home. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with spacious bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Dont miss living in a brand new space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 788 Casplan Street SW have any available units?
788 Casplan Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 788 Casplan Street SW have?
Some of 788 Casplan Street SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 788 Casplan Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
788 Casplan Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Casplan Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 788 Casplan Street SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 788 Casplan Street SW offer parking?
No, 788 Casplan Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 788 Casplan Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Casplan Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Casplan Street SW have a pool?
No, 788 Casplan Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 788 Casplan Street SW have accessible units?
No, 788 Casplan Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Casplan Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 788 Casplan Street SW has units with dishwashers.
