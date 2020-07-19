784 Briarcliff Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This grand 1930s home takes you back in time, with large sun filled rooms, high ceilings and many of the original architectural details and accents still remaining. The impressive foyer with wide staircase and curved landing is notable. French doors lead from the Formal Living room onto the expansive side porch and into the sunny Morning Room. Large Dining room is adjacent to the expanded kitchen and breakfast area with the original Butlers Pantry. One bedroom and full bath is located on main level. Original hardwoods on main level with tiled bath. Second floor carpeted bedrooms share Jack and Jill baths with a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 tiled baths. Laundry is also located on the second floor. Parking in front circular driveway or rear of house, which is easily accessed by an alley off St Louis. You'll love the easy walk to Virginia Highlands shops, restaurants and parks. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee and $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.