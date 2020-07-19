All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:46 AM

784 Briarcliff Rd NE

784 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

784 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This grand 1930s home takes you back in time, with large sun filled rooms, high ceilings and many of the original architectural details and accents still remaining. The impressive foyer with wide staircase and curved landing is notable. French doors lead from the Formal Living room onto the expansive side porch and into the sunny Morning Room. Large Dining room is adjacent to the expanded kitchen and breakfast area with the original Butlers Pantry. One bedroom and full bath is located on main level. Original hardwoods on main level with tiled bath. Second floor carpeted bedrooms share Jack and Jill baths with a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 tiled baths. Laundry is also located on the second floor. Parking in front circular driveway or rear of house, which is easily accessed by an alley off St Louis. You'll love the easy walk to Virginia Highlands shops, restaurants and parks. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee and $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have any available units?
784 Briarcliff Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have?
Some of 784 Briarcliff Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Briarcliff Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
784 Briarcliff Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Briarcliff Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE offers parking.
Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have a pool?
No, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Briarcliff Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Briarcliff Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
