767 Winton Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Walk to the beltline and Grant Park from this recently built, modern, immaculate 3 bedroom and 3-1/2 bath, 1696 sq ft, town home with luxury finishes in HOT Atlanta neighborhood. Minutes from The Beacon, East Atlanta Village, Downtown, Midtown and Brownwood Park. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen and dining area. Gourmet kitchen includes quartz counter tops, all stainless-steel appliances with gas range, range hood, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and huge pantry. Laundry room on top level, 2 car tandem garage, plank flooring throughout entire home, large covered balcony overlooking tranquil interior walkway through community. Each bedroom includes its own full-size bathroom with large closets. Master includes stand up shower and dual sinks and closets. Community includes large covered pavilion with outdoor kitchen, outdoor grills, firepit, large green space, beautiful landscaping with water feature.



Everything you see is for sale, make an offer! Owner plans to start with a new decorative palette in next home! 15 minutes from the airport, Marta stop 832 less than ½ mile away.



Pets accepted, no large dogs or aggressive breeds. Pet references from prior landlord required. $300 additional deposit and $30/month pet fee.



Currently occupied and available to tour by appointment only. Please email info@emerald.management to set up a tour, text or call 724-759-3009.



Resident pays gas, electric, water. Home equipped with security system; resident may opt to activate. Applications accepted online at www.emerald.management. Application fee $50 per person over the age of 18, credit and background check required. If approved a one month's reservation fee required to reserve home (applied towards 1st month rent). One-month deposit required upon move-in.



Home available for move in 3 weeks from date applicant approved. Current furniture in home is available for purchase if interested.