Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
763 Commonwealth Avenue SE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

763 Commonwealth Avenue SE

763 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

763 Commonwealth Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Townhouse in the Hot Grant Park area, Behind the new beltline easy access to Glenwood Park, Atlanta Zoo and Downtown I-20, features updated hardwoods, recent fresh coat of interior paint, granite counter top, double fireplaces, bonus/office space on lower level. Pet and family friendly area with local restaurants and more. Small pets ok with deposit. Must have great rental history with 3x times verifiable income. Doesn't meet vocuher program standards**#Ready after February 15th. Minimum 24 month lease.**#

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have any available units?
763 Commonwealth Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have?
Some of 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
763 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Commonwealth Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

