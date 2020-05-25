763 Commonwealth Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Townhouse in the Hot Grant Park area, Behind the new beltline easy access to Glenwood Park, Atlanta Zoo and Downtown I-20, features updated hardwoods, recent fresh coat of interior paint, granite counter top, double fireplaces, bonus/office space on lower level. Pet and family friendly area with local restaurants and more. Small pets ok with deposit. Must have great rental history with 3x times verifiable income. Doesn't meet vocuher program standards**#Ready after February 15th. Minimum 24 month lease.**#