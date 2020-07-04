758 St Charles Avenue

Amenities
Cozy, updated unit in small 6-unit building with hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer and the only off-street parking spot in the building! Prime location, Convenient to Midtown, Virginia Highlands & Ponce City Market. Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, gas). 1 pet permitted (on case-by-case basis w/pet fee). Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No short terms or airbnbs. No smoking. No housing vouchers. $45 app fee per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent paid immediately upon app acceptance.