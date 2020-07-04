All apartments in Atlanta
Location

758 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy, updated unit in small 6-unit building with hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer and the only off-street parking spot in the building! Prime location, Convenient to Midtown, Virginia Highlands & Ponce City Market. Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, gas). 1 pet permitted (on case-by-case basis w/pet fee). Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No short terms or airbnbs. No smoking. No housing vouchers. $45 app fee per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent paid immediately upon app acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 St Charles Avenue have any available units?
758 St Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 St Charles Avenue have?
Some of 758 St Charles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 St Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
758 St Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 St Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 St Charles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 758 St Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 758 St Charles Avenue offers parking.
Does 758 St Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 St Charles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 St Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 758 St Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 758 St Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 758 St Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 758 St Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 St Charles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

