All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 750 Martina Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
750 Martina Drive NE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

750 Martina Drive NE

750 Martina Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 Martina Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Experience city living at its best in beautiful Peachtree Park. This delightful bungalow is a perfect mix of modern aesthetic & historic charm. You’ll love the main level’s expansive great room, soaring ceilings, & elegantly renovated kitchen w/attached dining. Two cheerful bedrooms share stylish full bath. One bedroom is currently an office, but could also be a craft room, nursery, or flex space. Retreat upstairs to the serene master suite w/ built-in closet/storage area & sophisticated full bath. Enjoy the exceptional use of space in this bright & well-designed home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Martina Drive NE have any available units?
750 Martina Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Martina Drive NE have?
Some of 750 Martina Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Martina Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
750 Martina Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Martina Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 750 Martina Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 750 Martina Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 750 Martina Drive NE offers parking.
Does 750 Martina Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Martina Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Martina Drive NE have a pool?
No, 750 Martina Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 750 Martina Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 750 Martina Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Martina Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Martina Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus