750 Martina Drive NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Experience city living at its best in beautiful Peachtree Park. This delightful bungalow is a perfect mix of modern aesthetic & historic charm. You’ll love the main level’s expansive great room, soaring ceilings, & elegantly renovated kitchen w/attached dining. Two cheerful bedrooms share stylish full bath. One bedroom is currently an office, but could also be a craft room, nursery, or flex space. Retreat upstairs to the serene master suite w/ built-in closet/storage area & sophisticated full bath. Enjoy the exceptional use of space in this bright & well-designed home.