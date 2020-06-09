75 Maddox Drive NE

Amenities

Charming bungalow on the Dell! Ready to move in. This historic 1920's Duplex was renovated in 1990 & boasts 4 off street parking spaces/carport.Ideal for Roommates Main level has 3 bedrooms, bright, open floorplan, renovated kitchen, fireplace, sun room, multi-deck, & hardwoods throughout. Terrace Level with private entrance has two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, & full bath. Enchanting backyard with pond/fountain/pergola and backs up to The Dell park. Located in Ansley Park, Midtown near Piedmont Park, the Beltline, Woodruff Arts Center, Marta, shops and restaurants.