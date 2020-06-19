All apartments in Atlanta
745 Fountainhead Lane NE
745 Fountainhead Lane NE

745 Fountainhead Ln NE · (717) 877-2778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Fountainhead Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The Brownstones at Lindbergh - Property Id: 287814

This beautiful townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10'+ ceilings, formal dining room, open living/kitchen floorplan concept with spectacular chef styled kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, large island, abundance of cabinets, counter space & pantry, all stainless steel appliances, large living room with private deck for grilling or enjoying the beautiful sunshine, master bedroom suite with stunning bath with two sinks & vanity area, separate soaking tub & tiled shower facilities, walk-in closet, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a private bath with double sink, 4th bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and a full private bath, this residence provides a laundry room with top of the line front loader washer & dryer included, large two car garage with remote access.

This property is located in Buckhead on Fountainhead Lane right off of Piedmont Road NE and is in walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery and is less than a mile from 85.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287814
Property Id 287814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have any available units?
745 Fountainhead Lane NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have?
Some of 745 Fountainhead Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Fountainhead Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
745 Fountainhead Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Fountainhead Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have a pool?
No, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Fountainhead Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
