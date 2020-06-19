745 Fountainhead Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

The Brownstones at Lindbergh



This beautiful townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10'+ ceilings, formal dining room, open living/kitchen floorplan concept with spectacular chef styled kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, large island, abundance of cabinets, counter space & pantry, all stainless steel appliances, large living room with private deck for grilling or enjoying the beautiful sunshine, master bedroom suite with stunning bath with two sinks & vanity area, separate soaking tub & tiled shower facilities, walk-in closet, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a private bath with double sink, 4th bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and a full private bath, this residence provides a laundry room with top of the line front loader washer & dryer included, large two car garage with remote access.



This property is located in Buckhead on Fountainhead Lane right off of Piedmont Road NE and is in walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery and is less than a mile from 85.

No Pets Allowed



