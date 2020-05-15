All apartments in Atlanta
741 Dill Avenue SW

741 Dill Ave Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

741 Dill Ave Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, completely renovated historic craftsman home in the heart of Atlanta! This charmer has so much to offer!
Open floor plan, sunroom, oversized master bedroom with separate sitting room, large walk-in closet, stunning kitchen
with amazing island, large flat backyard and laundry room, newelectrical, plumbing, roof, HVAC and more! Enjoy the
beautiful weather on your lovely front porch or brand newback deck. Convenient to MARTA, Metropolitan Library, and
just minutes to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Krog St Market, Ponce City Market, Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Dill Avenue SW have any available units?
741 Dill Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Dill Avenue SW have?
Some of 741 Dill Avenue SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Dill Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
741 Dill Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Dill Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 741 Dill Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 741 Dill Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 741 Dill Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 741 Dill Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Dill Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Dill Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 741 Dill Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 741 Dill Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 741 Dill Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Dill Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Dill Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
