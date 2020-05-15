741 Dill Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, completely renovated historic craftsman home in the heart of Atlanta! This charmer has so much to offer!

Open floor plan, sunroom, oversized master bedroom with separate sitting room, large walk-in closet, stunning kitchen

with amazing island, large flat backyard and laundry room, newelectrical, plumbing, roof, HVAC and more! Enjoy the

beautiful weather on your lovely front porch or brand newback deck. Convenient to MARTA, Metropolitan Library, and

just minutes to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Krog St Market, Ponce City Market, Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta!