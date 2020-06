Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 2 Bath in Atlanta Ready to move in CALL NOW!!! - This single family home is a 4 bed 2 bath with 2,100 Sq. feet, with a bonus room included, two stories, very, very spacious making it great for family gatherings, giving off a warm and welcoming feel.

The kitchen has marble countertops, ceramic tile floor, and new appliances will be installed. Also, there are ceiling fans in each room. The neighborhood is very quiet, friendly, close to the city and minutes from Marta.



(RLNE3659799)