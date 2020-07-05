All apartments in Atlanta
737 Barnett Street NE
737 Barnett Street NE

737 Barnett Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

737 Barnett Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Charming, historic post-war building in Heart of VA Highlands. Old world courtyard overlooks spectacular VA Highlands neighborhood. Located in The Barnett Building, condo has gated access and 1-car parking inside gated area. Original hardwood floors throughout. Top floor renovated condo w/ updated gourmet kitchen & tons of natural light. Tall ceilings, updated baths & sun room which is perfect for office or 2nd living room. Covered rear deck. Tree lined street in walking distance to the Beltline, Ponce City Market & top VaHi restaurants/bars & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Barnett Street NE have any available units?
737 Barnett Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Barnett Street NE have?
Some of 737 Barnett Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Barnett Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
737 Barnett Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Barnett Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 737 Barnett Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 737 Barnett Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 737 Barnett Street NE offers parking.
Does 737 Barnett Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Barnett Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Barnett Street NE have a pool?
No, 737 Barnett Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 737 Barnett Street NE have accessible units?
No, 737 Barnett Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Barnett Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Barnett Street NE has units with dishwashers.

