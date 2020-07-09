All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

737 Barnett St A-2

737 Barnett St NE · No Longer Available
Location

737 Barnett St NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Virginia Highlands 2 bed Condo - Charming & Historic Post-War building in the Heart of Virginia Highlands. Old world courtyard overlooking unique architecture of Virginia Highlands. Gated complex. SUPER hardwood floors throughout this amazing 2bd / 2ba, top floor condo. Tons of natural light. 1945 meets today with beautiful renovated condo + gorgeous kit. Tall ceilings, updated baths, separate sunroom which is perfect for office or 2nd living room. Laundry. Covered back deck. Private / gated parking. Perfectly located on a tree lined street w/in walking distance to the Beltline, Ponce City Market, Top VaHi restaurants/bars & shopping.

YEAR: Built in 1945

SCHOOLS: Springdale Park Elementary. Inman Middle. Grady High School.

PETS: Doubtful

DIRECTIONS: From North Highland and Virginia Ave, take Virginia west 1 block to Barnett St. Turn Left. Take Barnett South past St. Charles. Complex will be on your left. Park on street. Walk through Courtyard. Building A is on your Right.
[Add $55 at move in admin fee, one time.]

Not the one? Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5262495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

