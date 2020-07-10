All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

723 Casplan St

723 Casplan Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

723 Casplan Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to Perkerson Park! This newly renovated home features 2 bedrooms 1 bathrooms and an open floor plan! You will love the granite counter tops, SS appliances and updated kitchen. This home has a large lot with a custom deck. Just minutes from the Atlanta Beltline, 15 mins from the airport and 10 minutes from downtown. Come and schedule a private tour, you won't want to miss this one! This is an amazing cozy Brick Ranch that has been top of the line upgrades. Price INCLUDES CABLE TELEVISION AND 2 mounted TVS, the Ring doorbell, and security system with cameras!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Casplan St have any available units?
723 Casplan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 723 Casplan St currently offering any rent specials?
723 Casplan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Casplan St pet-friendly?
No, 723 Casplan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 723 Casplan St offer parking?
No, 723 Casplan St does not offer parking.
Does 723 Casplan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Casplan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Casplan St have a pool?
No, 723 Casplan St does not have a pool.
Does 723 Casplan St have accessible units?
No, 723 Casplan St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Casplan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Casplan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Casplan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Casplan St does not have units with air conditioning.

