723 Casplan St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Welcome to Perkerson Park! This newly renovated home features 2 bedrooms 1 bathrooms and an open floor plan! You will love the granite counter tops, SS appliances and updated kitchen. This home has a large lot with a custom deck. Just minutes from the Atlanta Beltline, 15 mins from the airport and 10 minutes from downtown. Come and schedule a private tour, you won't want to miss this one! This is an amazing cozy Brick Ranch that has been top of the line upgrades. Price INCLUDES CABLE TELEVISION AND 2 mounted TVS, the Ring doorbell, and security system with cameras!!