Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 1-bedroom/1-bath condo rental located in the heart of coveted Ansley Park! This charming building is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, lovely parks & a quiet garden/nature trail right behind the property. Unit boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout,& an inviting deck. Off street parking available. Near Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens, High Museum, midtown restaurants, MARTA and more! Intown living at its best!