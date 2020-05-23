All apartments in Atlanta
705 Pershing Avenue SE

705 Pershing Avenue Southeast
Location

705 Pershing Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

So much to enjoy! Large front porch & in back there is a screened covered porch and a deck to grill on! 10 ft ceilings throughout the main floor to enjoy family time in the living room with wood burning fireplace, view to the dining room & kitchen. Jenn-air gas stove & dishwasher, GE brand new microwave drawer, Whirlpool fridge. Large pantry for all your dry foods. Kitchen island with breakfast bar and extra storage. Granite counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel sink. Office with closet organizer and den/library/guest room with ensuite on first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have any available units?
705 Pershing Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have?
Some of 705 Pershing Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Pershing Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
705 Pershing Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Pershing Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 705 Pershing Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 705 Pershing Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Pershing Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have a pool?
Yes, 705 Pershing Avenue SE has a pool.
Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 705 Pershing Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Pershing Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Pershing Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

