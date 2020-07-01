All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
704 Cedar Chase Cir
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:14 AM

704 Cedar Chase Cir

704 Cedar Chase Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

704 Cedar Chase Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming & spacious townhome nestled amongst the trees but close to everything! Lg liv rm w/fireplace & vaulted ceilings, sep din rm, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appls & tiled floor & brkfst area w/french doors to priv fenced courtyard. Master bdrm is upstairs w/two closets & private bath w/granite counters & tiled floor. 2nd bedrm & guest bath upstairs. New paint & carpet, tons of light, lots of storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, community pool, tennis courts, hiking trail, community park & more. Minutes to restaraunts, shopping, 75,85 & 400. MUST SEE! No housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have any available units?
704 Cedar Chase Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have?
Some of 704 Cedar Chase Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Cedar Chase Cir currently offering any rent specials?
704 Cedar Chase Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Cedar Chase Cir pet-friendly?
No, 704 Cedar Chase Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir offer parking?
Yes, 704 Cedar Chase Cir offers parking.
Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Cedar Chase Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have a pool?
Yes, 704 Cedar Chase Cir has a pool.
Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have accessible units?
No, 704 Cedar Chase Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Cedar Chase Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Cedar Chase Cir has units with dishwashers.

