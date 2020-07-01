704 Cedar Chase Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool tennis court

Charming & spacious townhome nestled amongst the trees but close to everything! Lg liv rm w/fireplace & vaulted ceilings, sep din rm, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appls & tiled floor & brkfst area w/french doors to priv fenced courtyard. Master bdrm is upstairs w/two closets & private bath w/granite counters & tiled floor. 2nd bedrm & guest bath upstairs. New paint & carpet, tons of light, lots of storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, community pool, tennis courts, hiking trail, community park & more. Minutes to restaraunts, shopping, 75,85 & 400. MUST SEE! No housing vouchers accepted.