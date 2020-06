Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated inside an out . Beautiful Brick unit, , granite counter top. new laminate flooring and Wall to Wall carpet, Include Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. New Fenced in private back yard. Bring your 1st time home.

Completely Renovated inside an out . Beautiful Brick unit, , granite counter top. new laminate flooring and Wall to Wall carpet, Include Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. New Fenced in private back yard. Bring your 1st time home.