688 Peeples Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Furnished Victorian home located in Historic West End neighborhood. This exquisite home is a unique find featured in Southern Living Magazine. This very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has 3 outdoor patio seating areas, original hardwood floors, and stain glass windows. Nestled in the most convenient part of town within minutes of driving to downtown near Interstate-20/85/75, Midtown, Mercedes Stadium, Georgia Aquarium, colleges, and other Atlanta attractions. Walking distance to the Atlanta Beltline, Marta, parks, and Monday Night Brewery.