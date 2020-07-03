All apartments in Atlanta
Location

682 Garibaldi Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Mechanicsville

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with mature trees, wood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, plenty of natural light throughout the house, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, carpeted bedrooms, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have any available units?
682 Garibaldi Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have?
Some of 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
682 Garibaldi Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Garibaldi Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

