682 Garibaldi Street Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with mature trees, wood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, plenty of natural light throughout the house, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, carpeted bedrooms, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.