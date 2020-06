Amenities

This Grant Park home was just renovated and is move in ready. Short distance to SE Section of Beltline, Grant Park, Zoo, Glenwood Park, etc... Open Floor plan with side porch, brand new kitchen and appliances and refinished HW floors. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including brand new master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Looking for 6 month lease with potential to extend. Offstreet parking with storage shed included.