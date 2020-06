Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent location and value! Very large renovated duplex just one block from Grant Park! Terrific property with separate living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen, hardwoods on main and carpet upstairs, plenty of closets . Huge front porch and large back deck! Outside storage as well! Recent roof and HVAC!

Just one block from the park! Close by I20, Beltline, tins of restaurants and shopping. Great price!