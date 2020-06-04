670 Boulevard SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

One-of-a-kind furnished garden apartment facing Grant Park. Quiet, private and rustically charming: polished concrete, exposed brick, light-flooded rooms that evoke old-world charm. Walking distance to terrific restaurants, the Atlanta Beltline, the Beacon, Memorial corridor. Minutes from EAV, Old Fourth Ward. In short, we're at the epicenter of the best of in-town Atlanta living. On the flip side, when home, you'll enjoy total privacy, free to roam the flower and veggie gardens, build a bonfire or host a gathering in your private courtyard. Must see to appreciate fully