Atlanta, GA
670 Boulevard SE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:18 AM

670 Boulevard SE

670 Boulevard Southeast · (770) 369-4973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

670 Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
courtyard
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
One-of-a-kind furnished garden apartment facing Grant Park. Quiet, private and rustically charming: polished concrete, exposed brick, light-flooded rooms that evoke old-world charm. Walking distance to terrific restaurants, the Atlanta Beltline, the Beacon, Memorial corridor. Minutes from EAV, Old Fourth Ward. In short, we're at the epicenter of the best of in-town Atlanta living. On the flip side, when home, you'll enjoy total privacy, free to roam the flower and veggie gardens, build a bonfire or host a gathering in your private courtyard. Must see to appreciate fully

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Boulevard SE have any available units?
670 Boulevard SE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Boulevard SE have?
Some of 670 Boulevard SE's amenities include fireplace, courtyard, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
670 Boulevard SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 670 Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 670 Boulevard SE offer parking?
No, 670 Boulevard SE does not offer parking.
Does 670 Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Boulevard SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 670 Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 670 Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 670 Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Boulevard SE does not have units with dishwashers.
